Mumbai, December 19: A cargo service company was recently duped of Rs 37.19 lakh after a fraudster tricked them into transferring the amount into his account by sending an official request using a fake email id. The fraudster had created an email id similar to that of a China-based company to which the freight service provider had to make the payment. Amritsar Couple Duped Of Rs 6.20 Lakh By Online Fraudsters; Case Registered

According to a report in The Indian Express, the freight service provider had taken the services of a company based in China in August this year. A month later, the China-based company sent them an email from their email id asking for their payment and provided them with a bank account.

Days later, the cargo service company received another email purported to be sent from Chinese company. The email was sent by the cyber fraudster and asked the Indian company to send the money to another bank account citing some problem with the old account.

The account manager failed to see the slight difference in the two email ids and believed it was sent by the China-based company. The manager sent a total of Rs 37.19 lakh in two transactions to the bank account given by the cyber fraudster. The company realised they were cheated after the Chinese company inquired about the payment. Online Fraud In Pune: 65-Year-Old Man Duped Of Rs 3.16 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext of High Returns on Investments

An FIR has been lodged at the CBD Belapur police station in Navi Mumbai on December 17. Further investigation into this matter is underway.

