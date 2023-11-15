A major mishap has been averted after an Airbus A321 from LATAM Airlines in Chile experienced a terrifying incident when a bird struck its starboard wing, causing the engine to burst into flames during a flight over Brazil. The terrifying video shows the sparks from the engine as the pilot skillfully made an emergency landing at Salvador-Deputado Luis Eduardo Magalhaes International Airport. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Reportedly, the engine burst into flames upon touchdown, causing panic among passengers. LATAM Airlines assured that all safety measures were taken, and an air safety investigation is underway. Lightning Strikes Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, Photo of Flash Hitting One of Seven Wonders of the World Goes Viral.

LATAM Airbus A321's Engine Catches Fire Mid-Flight

2014 delivered LATAM Airlines Airbus A321-231 aircraft (PT-MXQ) made a safe landing on Runway 10 of Salvador International Airport (SSA/SBSV), Brazil after a bird hit incident on Engine 2 at FL160, followed by flame spitting visuals on 12 Nov. Flight : https://t.co/XaJci8vHPZ pic.twitter.com/nMSUUSx0dz — FL360aero (@fl360aero) November 13, 2023

LATAM Brazil Airbus A321 (PT-MXQ, built 2014) experienced birdstrike during climb-out of Salvador AP (SBSV), Brazil causing the right engine to emit sparks and flames. The pilots discontinued the climb and safely returned to land. No one on board flight #LA3361 to Sao Paulo-GRU… pic.twitter.com/rwrhgNAEYK — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) November 14, 2023

