Mumbai Man Arrested For Refusing to Accept Online Groceries From a Muslim Delivery Boy in Mira Road

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mumbai, April 23: In a shocking incident, a 51-year-old Mumbai man, a resident of Mira Road was arrested for refusing to accept delivery of groceries from a Muslim man. According to a Times of India report, the incident occurred when the 32-year-old agent was delivering groceries for people who ordered online. The customer came with her her husband to accept the order.

The man asked the delivery agent his name and refused to accept the order citing that they did not want to order from a person of a minority community. The delivery boy was shocked and recorded the rest of the conversation on his mobile phone. When the delivery boy narrated the incident to his family, they advised him to file a police complaint. Pooja Singh Refuses Help From Airtel's Muslim Customer Executive! Defends Herself After Being Trolled for Demanding a 'Hindu Representative'.

He said that his family, including his children, are worried that he steps out in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak. Mumbai is one of the worst-hit in the COVID-19 pandemic. He lamented that at a time when the entire nation is fighting against coronavirus, there are a few, who will continue to focus on religion.

This is not the first time that such an incident has taken place. Last year, a certain customer posted on Twitter that he cancelled his order on Zomato because the delivery guy was Non-Hindu. He also said that he did not want the refund. Replying to his tweet, Zomato wrote that 'Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion'.