Mumbai Man Gets Permission to Meet His Children, Who Are Staying With His Estranged Wife, Via Video Calls Amid Lockdown

Bombay High Court (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, April 29: The Bombay High Court recently allowed a father to see his minor children via video calls amid the nationwide lockdown. The children are staying with the man's estranged wife. Asserting that the lockdown should not be a hindrance for the father to meet his two children, the Bombay High Court directed the woman to make arrangements for video calls until the lockdown is lifted in Mumbai. Bombay High Court Likely to Cancel Month-Long Summer Vacation if Lockdown is Lifted.

A family court had granted custody of the children to the mother and directed the father to pay monthly maintenance for the children. Following a counsellor's advice, the court allowed the father to meet his kids at the children complex. On April 24, the father approached the Bombay High Court, saying he is unable to meet his two children due to the lockdown imposed in the country because of coronavirus. Delhi High Court Bar Association Suggests Plan for Restoring Court Operations After Lockdown.

After his wife showed willingness to give access to the children via video conference, Justice Kathawalla granted the same until the lockdown is lifted in Mumbai, The Indian Express reported. "If the children have any difficulty to come online at the time specified, the parties may mutually fix the time when the father can have access to the children," he said.