Mumbai, March 22: Mumbai received 16.6 mm of rainfall on Tuesday, the highest in a day in March since 2006, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The Santacruz observatory had recorded 11.9 mm of rainfall on March 10, 2006, said IMD, Mumbai scientist, Sushma Nair. Mumbai Rains: Unseasonal Rainfall and Cool Breeze Brings Temperature Down in City (See Pics and Videos).

“It (Tuesday) was the highest single-day rainfall recorded in the last 17 years,” Nair said. In 1918, the Colaba observatory recorded the highest single-day rainfall ever in March in the city, measuring 34.3 mm. Mumbai Rains in March 2023 Videos & Photos: Unseasonal Rainfall Continues to Take Netizens by Surprise!.

It is very unusual for Mumbai to witness rains in March. The IMD attributed the westerly wind and moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea as the reason behind the spell.