This is for the fourth time, Mumbaikars received unseasonal rainfall in the month of March on Sunday evening. Light showers of spells bring the temperature down across the city. Mumbaikars took to social media to share pictures and videos of Mumbai Rains as the city continues to receive rainfall and cool breeze. Weather Forecast: Rain Accompanied by Thunderstorm Predicted in Parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Rain Shower in Mumbai:

People Worry About Crops As It's Rain in Mumbai :

Rain in Mumbai just now! God bless our crops In pic: Global Vipassana Pagoda pic.twitter.com/qmcC9a8KWm — Ankit Madhwani (@AnkitMadX) March 19, 2023

Picture From Kural, Mumbai:

Heavy Rainfall Seen in Parts of Mumbai:

This was at Malvani Malad West at 11:30 pm today Heavy rain #mumbairains pic.twitter.com/WwuFmKPUEf — Clerean Pereira - क्लेरेन परेरा (@clerean_pereira) March 19, 2023

Some Netizens Criticizing Mumbai Climate

What kind of climate is this in the month of March! Heavy Rains in Mumbai #MumbaiRains #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/2YqwTJexZh — abhishek sharma (@abhishake89) March 19, 2023

