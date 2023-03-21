Mumbai Rains updates: The weather experts have noted that unseasonal rain in Mumbai will continue. Chances are high that thunderstorms, lightning, and light to moderate rain will reach 30 to 40 kmph, said IMD. The sky was not at all blue yesterday on Monday; however, today, the sky is completely opposite, and this perplexes netizens. Here's a look at the tweets that are pouring on social media. Mumbai Rains: Unseasonal Rainfall and Cool Breeze Brings Temperature Down in City (See Pics and Videos).

Mumbai Rains Bracing Up

Cons Of Unseasonal Rains in Mumbai

The temperature will surely go down but the crops will be destroyed due to unseasonal rains. #mumbairain #mumbai #rains pic.twitter.com/GMIz0s27mg — Taus Rizvi (@rizvitaus) March 21, 2023

Is It July Already in Mumbai?

Just a morning in March making you feel like it’s July🌧 #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/ycNHJdsLbB — ᴀɴᴋɪᴛ (@iankitp) March 21, 2023

Pleasant Experience For Some

Scenic View To Rejoice

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)