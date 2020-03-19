Mumbai Reports 2 Fresh Cases of Coronavirus, Total Count of COVID-19 Infected people Rises to 47 in Maharashtra

Citizens wearing masks to prevent coronavirus spread | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, March 19: Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in India with a total of 47 COVID-19 confirmed cases. According to a PTI tweet, two women have been tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai on Thursday. The Health Ministry has confirmed that one of the patients, a 22-year-old woman tested positive for COVID 19 in Mumbai has travel history to the United Kingdom. The other woman was a 49-year-old woman from Ulhasnagar who was tested positive today had travelled to Dubai.

Earlier this week, Mumbai also recorded its first death where a 63-year-old man died in Kasturba Hospital. The COVID-19 positive patient had a travel history to Dubai. Mumbai Locals, Metros, Hotels Open For Now But 'Citizens Must Show Self-Discipline'; Private Companies Encouraged to Permit Work From Home.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 169 on Thursday. Of the 169 coronavirus cases, 151 are active, while 14 patients have been discharged, showed data available till 9 am on Thursday. In Kerala, there 24 active COVID-19 cases. Three people were discharged earlier after they recovered. Karnataka has 14 coronavirus patients. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: COVID-19 Cases Rise to 169, PM Narendra Modi to Address Nation at 8 PM.

Fresh cases are being reported from several states. For instance, Chandigarh reported its first positive case as a 23-year-old woman was tested positive for coronavirus. She had a travel history to the United Kingdom. West Bengal too recorded its first COVID-19 positive case earlier this week. In order to contain the spread of the deadly virus, the Maharashtra government along with other states ordered the closure of all public swimming pools, gyms, schools, colleges and other public gatherings.

In an emergency meeting to discuss the situation in Maharashtra, CM Uddhav Thackeray stressed that citizens must show "self-discipline" or else the government would be left with no other option but to impose a total shutdown in Mumbai and other parts of the state. The measure include social distancing, avoiding unnecessary travels, mass gatherings and taking other precautionary measures - must be strictly practised by the citizens for at least 15 days.