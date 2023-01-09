Puri, January 9: In an unfortunate incident, a 45-year-old woman died after falling off the Puri-Durg express train at Puri station on Sunday. The woman fell unconscious at the railway station at around 7.10 pm while she was trying to board the train. She has been identified as Kunimani Nayak of Kantapada in Delang area of Puri.

TOI reported that the railway station was crowded as many people had came to attend the Centennial Utkal Agamani Utsav of Thakur Sri Sri Anukulchandra at Puri. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Bus Carrying 30 Passengers Falls off Agra-Lucknow Expressway Amid Dense Fog in Piprauli; Three Killed and 18 Injured

Nayak was at Platform No. 6 when she suddenly fell down and lost her sense. She was rescued by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and rushed to the district headquarters hospital, where she was declared dead. The woman reportedly had health issues. UP Shocker: 3-Year-Old Falls off Overcrowded Delhi-Bihar Train, Father Jumps To Save Her; Both Killed

Kunimani was to board the Puri Durg Express to visit her daughter’s house in Sambalpur. Her family has been informed and her post-mortem will be conducted on Monday, informed Puri GRP in-charge Santosh Kumar Bahinipati.

In another tragic incident that took place at the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) at Baiyappanahalli, a 31-year-old woman lost her life after slipping and falling onto the tracks just when the Kamakhya AC Superfast Express was departing. Her 3-year-old daughter and mother were on board the train which continued its journey. The woman died on her way to hospital.

