Mumbai, May 22: The Mumbai police recently registered a case against loan recovery agents for allegedly harassing a 28-year-old Mumbai woman. Police officials said that the loan recovery agent of two instant loan applications circulated morphed pictures of the woman with her family, relatives, and colleagues in order to extract money, despite the woman repaying the loan amount.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the victim is a resident of Vikhroli (east) and works at a software solutions company with her husband. As per the police complaint, on May 8, when the woman was browsing Facebook, she came across an advertisement for a mobile application that provides instant loans.

"As she was in need of money, after consulting her husband, she downloaded two loan applications “Quick Loan” and “Instant Loan.” As part of the loan application, she submitted personal details, like her mobile number, OTP, PAN card number, Aadhar details, and a photo. The app captured her photograph without her giving any command. Later, she also submitted her personal and banking details as instructed," a police officer said.

After successfully submitting all her required details, the victim received an instant loan amount of Rs 3,500 and Rs 2,200 in her bank account. As per the application, the woman had to repay the loan in seven days. "However, within four days, she started getting abusive messages from recovery agents of the loan applications," the officer added.

Shockingly, a day later, the woman's father, mother-in-law, husband, and office colleagues received her morphed and obscene photos on their WhatsApp. Distraught by this, the woman repaid the entire loan amount on May 16 which she took from the apps. However, the threats continued and three days later the victim received threatening phone calls and the loan recovery agents also shared her morphed pictures with other people on her contact list.

Finally, on May 20, the woman approached the Vikhroli police station and filed a complaint. She also submitted a list of 13 different phone numbers that were used to circulate her morphed-obscene pictures. The police have registered a case under sections 420, 500, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and 66c and 67a of the Information Technology Act. They have also sought details of the mobile numbers and the loan apps from the service providers.

