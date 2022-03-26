Mumbai, March 26: In a bizarre incident, the Dindoshi police were left dumbstruck when a couple approached them, complaining that someone had been chatting with the woman on Instagram posing as her husband and even got her to send him intimate photos. The couple, who live in the same flat, realised it after three months, only when the woman confronted her husband after the accused threatened to share her nude photos on social media.

According to a report in mid day, following the complaint by the couple in their forties, the cops started an investigation and traced the accused, a 20-year-old from the same building, using the IP address. The accused confessed to the crime and was arrested on March 18, under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to any woman intending to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment) and 354D (stalking) of the IPC and relevant sections of the IT Act. The senior inspector of Dindoshi police station has confirmed the arrest. Ahmedabad: 15-Year-Old Girl Posts Nude Photos And Videos On Social Media During Online Studies; Her Parents Suffer Heart Attacks

Cops said the accused committed the crime to take revenge on the couple for a dispute. The couple and the accused had allegedly gotten into a heated argument during Navratri last year, following which the accused opened the Instagram account. To make the profile look credible, the accused even took a photo from the woman's profile and posted it. IFSO Arrests Google Analyst Mohit Sharma for Posting Nude Images of Women on Instagram

Over the next three months, the accused chatted with the complainant and also asked her to share nude photos. She sent the same, thinking it was her husband. However, when the accused kept pressing her for more such photos, she refused. Following this, the 20-year-old threatened to share her nude photos on social media as well as with her relatives. Finding this strange, the woman confronted her husband and learnt that it was not him.

The couple then approached the police on March 10. The accused was produced before the court and has been sent to police custody till March 28.

