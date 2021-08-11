Mumbai, August 11: In a shocking incident, an unidentified man allegedly threw acid-filled balloon at a woman, threatening her to withdrew a rape complaint she filed two months ago. It was accompanied with a note saying 'Take back your complaint against Bobby Bhole,' as reported by the Mid-Day. The incident took place in Mumbai's Andheri. Reports inform that the victim had registered complaint against one Bobby Bhole, who was in a relationship with her business partner, and other people under several sections of IPC including 376, 384, 385, 506, 326 and 34 for rape, extortion and threat in June this year. MP Shocker: Woman Forced to Drink Acid By Her Husband in Gwalior; DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Seeks Strict Action Against Accused.

According to reports, the victim said in her statement that she was waiting for autorickshaw at Bisleri junction on the western express highway in Andheri (East) around 10.50 pm, after closing her office, when an unidentified person threw the balloon with a note, ordering her to take back her rape complaint. Following which, she was rushed to the hospital. The victim has sustained burn injuries in her legs. Faridabad Shocker: Man Throws Acid, Hot Oil at Wife; DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Seeks Immediate Action Against Accused.

Inspector Indrajit Mohite, Andheri Police Station, told the Hindustan Times, “We have registered a case under section 326 (A) of the IPC and are tracing the man who threw the acid to ascertain whether he was hired by Bhole to commit the crime. We are at present scanning the CCTVs of the WEH to identify the accused." Ever since she filed the complaint against the accused, the woman is receiving threats. She has also reportedly filed a written application at the Sahar police station in this matter.

