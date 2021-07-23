Faridabad, July 23: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly attacked his wife with acid and hot oil in Harkesh Nagar of Faridabad in Haryana, as per report. The victim's face has reportedly suffered 35 per cent burns and she is in critical condition. The woman is admitted at the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. The incident came to light, when Swati Maliwal, Chief of Delhi Commission for Women, visited the woman at the hospital on Friday, along with her team. MP Shocker: Woman Forced to Drink Acid By Her Husband in Gwalior; DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Seeks Strict Action Against Accused.

Swati Maliwal said in a video that the woman was attacked by her own husband and as a result she has got severely injured. The woman's condition is very critical, her entire face is burnt.She also added that the victim's son told her that his father used to beat his wife several times. Maliwal has also asked the Faridabad police to file an FIR and arrest the man immediately. "It seems no one is afraid of the law," DCW chief said. Noida Woman Forced to Drink Acid by Sister-in-Law & Family, Victim in Critical State.

Watch Tweet By Swati Maliwal Here:

A similar horrific incident was reported earlier this week from Madhya Pradesh. A 25-year-old woman was allegedly forced to drink acid by her husband and sister-in-law in Gwalior district. The victim accused her husband of having extra-marital affair and alleged that he thrashed her brutally when she came to know about it. The victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi and her condition is said to be critical.

