Mumbai, April 26: A 42-year-old share broker strangled his 11-year-old daughter with a rope before using it to hang himself at his central Mumbai home, an official said on Wednesday.

Police are yet to establish the reason behind the murder-suicide, but they have recovered a note purportedly written by the stockbroker, Bhupesh Pawar, blaming his wife. UP Shocker: Man Shoots Girlfriend Dead, Dies by Suicide Later in Sultanpur.

Pawar first killed his daughter Arya with a rope at his home in Ganesh Galli, Lalbaug, on Tuesday afternoon. He then hanged himself using the same rope, the official said. Uttar Pradesh: Man Strangles Wife To Death, Later Dies by Suicide in Aligarh; Investigation Underway.

Pawar's wife out for some work at the time. She discovered the motionless bodies of her husband and daughter after returning home around 4 pm, he said.

Pawar had an office in the Parel area, the official said. The bodies of the father and daughter were handed over to the family after post-mortem, he added.