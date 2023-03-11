In a shocking incident a man strangled his wife to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh and later hanged himself. According to SP Rural, Aligarh, "Information was received from Ratawali village that a husband and wife had committed suicide. Prima facie it has come to the fore in the investigation that the husband first strangled his wife to death & then hanged himself.” Cops are probing the case further. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Caught in Compromising Position, Girl, Boyfriend Kill Minor Brother With Sickle in Rae Bareli; Both Accused Arrested.

Aligarh Crime News

UP | Information was received from Ratawali village that a husband & wife had committed suicide. Prima facie it has come to the fore in the investigation that the husband first strangled his wife to death & then hanged himself. Further probe underway: SP Rural, Aligarh (10.03) pic.twitter.com/Howhg5jeoL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 11, 2023

