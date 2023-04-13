Sultanpur, April 13: A man allegedly shot dead a 20-year-old woman and later killed himself in the Haliapur area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh: Man Shoots Girlfriend Dead, Attempts Suicide in Ghaziabad.

Nagendra (26) was said to be in a relationship with Renu for almost a year. Both hailed from the Rampur Babuan village, Haliapur police station in-charge RP Saroj said.

Around 10.15 am on Thursday, Nagendra shot dead his girlfriend before turning the pistol on himself, he added. Both of them succumbed to the bullet wounds, Saroj said.

Renu used to live alone after her parents died. Her brother works in another area while her sister is married and lives with her in-laws, he said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Superintendent of Police Somen Burma also reached the spot and inquired about the matter.