Mumbai Shocker: Woman Murdered in Versova & Body Dumped in Washroom, Probe On

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: Stux/Pixabay)

Mumbai, February 25: In a shocking incident, a senior citizen was strangulated on the terrace of a ground floor space she had rented out to a restaurant near Andheri. The incident took place barely 30 feet from Versova police station and the crime came to light when her niece visited her. She was strangled using a saree and her hands and legs were tied and the body was dumped inside the washroom.

The victim's husband was killed in 1975 and he was in the liquor business. Police suspect that the accused killed her to get hold of her property or rob her because she earned a monthly rent of Rs 2 lakh from the restaurant. The incident occurred when the woman was preparing food in the afternoon. The flat was ransacked, including her belongings and clothes were thrown all over. Mumbai Shocker: Man Rapes 25-Year-Old Mentally Challenged Woman at Home, Arrested.

Police suspect that the prime motive behind the murder was property as it is worth crores. The victim was apparently in talks with some developer to sell her property.