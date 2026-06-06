Mumbai: Tanker Strike From June 7 May Trigger Major Water Shortage Across Housing Societies, Hospitals and Industries

Mumbai could face a severe water shortage from June 7 as the Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) has announced an indefinite strike, suspending all water transportation services across the city. The decision, which will take effect from midnight on June 7, is expected to impact lakhs of residents, housing societies, hospitals, commercial establishments and industries that rely heavily on private water tankers for their daily water needs.

According to the association, the strike has been called in protest against what it describes as the "harsh and selective implementation" of regulations by the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA). The MWTA alleged that the rules are being enforced primarily in the Mumbai Division, creating significant challenges for tanker operators, borewell owners, ring-well operators, RO plant operators and water suppliers. Will Mumbai Face a Water Crisis? BMC Monitors Lake Levels As Reservoir Stock Falls to 15%.

The tanker industry has played a vital role in Mumbai's water supply network for more than eight decades, especially in areas facing irregular municipal water supply. Thousands of residential complexes, construction sites, hotels, restaurants, healthcare facilities and industrial units depend on tanker-delivered water to meet daily requirements.

In its statement, the association said recent regulatory measures have placed the sector under immense pressure, making it increasingly difficult for businesses to continue operations. As a result, tanker operators have decided to halt services indefinitely until authorities arrive at a practical and equitable solution. Mumbai Water Crisis: Reservoirs Drop to 15% As Weak Monsoon Forecast by IMD Puts BMC on High Alert.

The strike comes at a critical time when several parts of Mumbai continue to face water supply concerns despite the approaching monsoon season. A prolonged disruption in tanker services could lead to acute shortages in localities that depend partly or entirely on privately supplied water.

Housing societies are expected to be among the worst affected, particularly in suburban areas where tanker water supplements municipal supply. Hospitals, schools, restaurants and manufacturing units may also face operational challenges if the strike continues for an extended period.

The Mumbai Water Tanker Association has expressed regret over the inconvenience likely to be caused to citizens and urged the government to intervene immediately. The association has appealed to the concerned authorities to hold discussions and resolve the issue before the city experiences a full-blown water crisis.

Authorities are yet to issue an official response. However, if the strike proceeds as planned, Mumbai could witness significant water supply disruptions, affecting daily life and essential services across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 10:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).