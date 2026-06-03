Will Mumbai Face a Water Crisis? BMC Monitors Lake Levels As Reservoir Stock Falls to 15%

Mumbai's water supply has come under the spotlight after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) directed officials to closely monitor rainfall in the city's lake catchment areas over the next two months. The move comes as water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs have dropped to just 15% of their total storage capacity.

Mumbai relies on seven lakes - Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vehar and Tulsi - for its drinking water needs. Together, these reservoirs can store 14.47 lakh million litres of water. As of June 3, the combined stock stood at 2.21 lakh million litres, enough to meet the city's needs for approximately 45 days. Thane Water Cut: 24-Hour Water Supply Shutdown To Affect Mumbra, Diva and Kalwa Starting June 4; Check Details.

According to civic officials, the next few months will be crucial in determining whether Mumbai can avoid a deeper water shortage. The concern stems from forecasts suggesting rainfall could be around 90% of the seasonal average. While no additional restrictions have been announced yet, the BMC is keeping a close watch on weather patterns and reservoir inflows. Mumbai Water Crisis: Lake Levels Plunge to 19% Despite City-Wide Water Cuts; Southwest Monsoon To Arrive in Mumbai on June 10.

Mumbai is already under a 10% water cut that took effect on May 15. Officials have warned that below-normal rainfall and higher temperatures later this year could increase evaporation losses, potentially worsening water availability ahead of the summer of 2027.

Meanwhile, Mumbai received light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday morning. The western suburbs recorded the highest precipitation, with Versova Pumping Station receiving 69 mm of rain. Other areas such as Cooper Hospital, K/East Ward and K/West Ward also reported significant rainfall, offering some relief amid growing concerns over the city's water reserves.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).