Mumbai to Begin Plasma Therapy After Blood Samples of Four COVID-19 Survivors Test Positive For Antibodies

Mumbai, April 27: In what is expected to strengthen the city's fight against coronavirus, the blood samples of four Mumbai residents who recovered from coronavirus has tested positive for antibodies. This makes their blood samples useful for the plasma therapy -- considered as one of the measures which could significantly slash the COVID-19 mortality rate. Coronavirus Patient in Delhi, First to be Treated With Plasma Therapy, Fully Recovered and Discharged.

"Blood samples of four COVID-19 survivors has tested positive for antibodies. Their plasma will now be used to treat other patients. BMC appeals other also who've recovered to come forward help others recover by opting for Plasma Donation," said a statement issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The civic body also posted a tweet on its official social media handle, calling it one of the "truly positive" news for Mumbai residents. The BMC has appealed other COVID-19 survivors in the city to come forth and donate their blood, which could be used for the plasma therapy if antibodies are developed. Mumbai Reports 324 New Cases on Sunday Taking City-Wide Tally to 5,194, Death Count 204.

What A POSITIVE Story! Blood samples of 4 COVID survivors tested positive for antibodies. Their plasma will now be used to treat other patients. If you too have recovered, come, help others recover - opt for plasma donation!#BlessedToServe#AnythingForMumbai#NaToCorona pic.twitter.com/zQa1x83zx0 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 27, 2020

The plasma therapy, according to AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, is likely to play a key role in India's battle against the pandemic. The therapy is useful in treating most types of diseases, he said, adding that its success in the fight against coronavirus will depend on whether the survivors come forth and donate their blood samples.

The Delhi government has initiated the plasma therapy, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming that it will end up restricting the number of deaths due to COVID-19. The first patient in Max Saket Healthcare, who was administered with the plasma treatment, fully recovered and was discharged on Sunday.