Mumbai, November 25: Mumbaikars are all set to face water cut in the city on November 29 and 30. As per reports, the city is likely to face shortage of water supply on Tuesday, November 29 and Wednesday, November 30. Reports suggests that water supply will be affected in various areas due to the repair work undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

According to a report in Mid-day, water supply will be affected in several wards from 8.30 am on November 29 to 8.30 am on November 30 as the civic body has undertaken repaid work at various locations across the city. The repair work on 300 mm bypass water channel on the 1200 mm inlet channel of the Powai high-level reservoir will be held from Tuesday. Mumbai Water Cut News Update: BMC Announces 10% Reduction in Water Supply From November 1 to November 10; Check Details Here.

Besides, the civic body will also undertake repairing of two 1800 mm X 1800 mm connections to build a new connection of 1800 mm diameter inlet channel for Veravali reservoirs one and two. Due to the repair works, water supply will be affected in wards such as K/East, H/East, H/West, P/South, S, L and N wards.

On the other hand, water supply will be stopped completely in the K/West ward area. Meanwhile, water supply pressure will be low in wards such as K/East, G/North, and P/South. The BMC has urged citizens of all the above wards to stock water a day prior to the above-mentioned period water cut days.

