The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that the city will face a 10% water cut in the city from November 1 to 10 for urgent repair works in the Thane district. A 10 percent water cut will be imposed during the 10-day period in Mumbai. Meanwhile, BMC has urged the citizens to use water judiciously. Conjunctivitis Cases on the Rise in Mumbai, Says BMC; Asks People To Take Precautions.

BMC Announces 10% Water Cut in Mumbai:

दिनांक १ ते १० नोव्हेंबर २०२२ दरम्यान मुंबईत १० टक्के पाणी कपात 10 percent water cut in Mumbai from 1st to 10th November 2022 pic.twitter.com/OmcF1zkHny — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 31, 2022

