Chandigarh, August 26: A man was killed and a woman sustained critical injuries after an argument over food served cold in a restaurant turned violent. The incident took place on Wednesday night at Badshah restaurant in Guru Har Sahai town in Ferozpur district of Punjab. The deceased is 45-year-old Rajesh Kumar. The owner of the restaurant Happy Binder, who fired the fatal shot, and his business partner Jatinder Kumar are absconding. Birthday Party in Punjab’s Amritsar Turns Fatal, 2 Shot Dead As Youth Opens Fire After Scuffle Over Cake-Smearing.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Rajesh Kumar was with a group of people who were partying at Happy Binder's Badshah restaurant. The group was reportedly served cold food after which an argument broke out between Jatinder Kumar and them. Jatinder then called up his partner Binder. "Binder had strained relations with Rajesh Kumar and opened fire on the group in a fit of rage," Guru Har Sahai Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gobinder Singh was quoted as saying. Youth Akali Dal Leader Vicky Middukhera Shot Dead by Unidentified People.

Rajesh Kumar was shot dead and another woman, Sunita Rani, was hit in the chest. She was taken to a private hospital in Ludhiana and her condition was said to be critical. When police were informed, they reached the restaurant. Both Binder and Jatinder had fled the spot by then. Cops recorded statements of eye-witnesses and were checking CCTV footages to understand how things unfolded.

Police registered a case under Sections 302 (murder), attempt to murder (307), Arms Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Binder and Jatinder. Both are on run. Cops were looking for the accused and further investigation is underway.

