New Delhi, January 8: A fatal shooting involving a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent has triggered outrage and sharp political reactions after a Minneapolis woman was shot dead during a tense street confrontation on Wednesday. The victim, identified as 37 year old Renee Nicole Good, was killed when an ICE agent opened fire on her SUV near 34th Street and Portland Avenue in Minneapolis, where federal vehicles were parked as part of a large enforcement operation. Video footage of the incident has since circulated widely on social media, intensifying public scrutiny.

According to reports, traffic congestion developed as drivers attempted to maneuver around the ICE vehicles. During the confusion, agents approached Good’s SUV, which was blocking the street. As the vehicle began to move, an ICE agent standing near the front fired three shots into the driver’s side window. Good was struck and later died from her injuries.

BREAKING: Renee Good, 37 mother of three, identified as woman shot dead by ICE agent in Minneapolis today. pic.twitter.com/7XOhjYac5G — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 7, 2026

ICE agents wouldn’t even allow a doctor to go check the pulse of the Renee Nicole Good whom they had shot in Minneapolis. DOCTOR: Can I go check her pulse?” ICE: NO! DOCTOR: I’m A physician! ICE: I Don’t Care! These are the monsters of Trump‘s America. pic.twitter.com/HWP1XWV7Zr — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 7, 2026

Who Was Renee Good?

Renee Nicole Good was a Minneapolis resident who happened to be at the location of the ICE operation as protests were beginning to form. She was reportedly in the vehicle with her spouse. In videos recorded after the shooting, a voice can be heard crying, “She’s my wife,” as bystanders rushed to help her.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said Good was not the target of any enforcement action. Her family has strongly questioned official accounts of the incident. Speaking to the Star Tribune, her mother Donna said the claims being made about her daughter did not add up. “That’s so stupid,” she said. “She was probably terrified.” ‘Stand Up to ICE’: White House Warns of ‘1,000% Rise’ in Attacks on ICE Agents After New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani’s Video Urging Resistance.

Donna described Renee as a compassionate and caring person who spent her life helping others. “She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being,” she said.

According to Axios, Good lived in the Twin Cities with her partner. She had previously been married and was a mother to a young child. Conflicting accounts emerged online, with one woman in a viral video saying she was Renee’s wife and that they had a child who was at school at the time of the shooting. US: Black SUV Rams ICE Vehicle in Broad Daylight in Chicago Amid Ongoing Tensions With Federal Agents, Video Surfaces.

Federal officials said Good was shot after she failed to exit her vehicle when ordered to do so by ICE agents. The Department of Homeland Security stated that the agent fired “defensive shots” after Good allegedly reversed her SUV and attempted to drive toward officers.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed Good was harassing officers and blocking law enforcement operations. She also said the same ICE officer had been attacked in a previous protest and alleged that in this incident, Good struck the officer with her vehicle. The officer was treated at a hospital and later released.

US President Donald Trump addressed the shooting on Truth Social, defending the ICE agent and blaming what he called the “Radical Left.” Trump claimed the officer acted in self defence and accused Good of violently attempting to run over the agent, despite video footage showing no visible injuries to the officer.

The shooting has renewed debate over ICE enforcement tactics, use of force, and accountability, as investigations into the incident continue.

