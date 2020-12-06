Godavari, December 6: Doctors and healthcare workers in Eluru town in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district were on their toes throughout Saturday after more than 200 people were hospitalised symptoms of fits and nausea. All of them, however, turned normal later. The exact cause of their sickness is yet to be ascertained. Authorities have not ruled out a mysterious disease. India's COVID-19 Count Reaches 96,44,223 After Single-Day Increase of 36,011 New Coronavirus Cases.

All patients complained of body pains, headache, nausea and symptoms of fits before falling unconscious. But within 10-15 minutes, they had become normal. Authorities have collected blood samples of patients and sent them for examination to determine the cause of the disease. Following the incident, an emergency medicare centre was set up in Vijayawada as a precautionary measure.

What surprised healthcare professionals is the fact that all patients were not related and belong to different parts of Eluru town. They did not even participate or attend a common event, TOI reported. Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas visited Eluru government hospital where all patients were shifted. Odisha: 15 People of Koya Tribal Community Died Due to 'Mysterious Disease' in Past 3 Months in Malkangiri District; Chief Medical Officer Says People Are not Co-operating' in The Probe.

"The doctors are trying to explore the reason for en mass sicknesses. All the patients are now stable. A girl is sent to Vijayawada for better treatment. Doctors' team went to the area where so many people fell sick at a time, and are conducting medical tests in every house in that area," he told news agency ANI.

West Godavari district Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla told PTI over phone that a CT scan of the victims was also taken and everything turned out to be normal. This could be a case of viral infection, he added.

