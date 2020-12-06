New Delhi, December 6: With 36,011 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the past 24 hours, India's overall tally has surged to 96,44,223, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. The death toll due to coronavirus in India rose to 1,40,182 after 482 more patients succumbed over the past 24 hours. Presently, there are 4,03,248 active COVID-19 cases in the country. Pfizer Seeks Emergency Use Authorisation for Its COVID-19 Vaccine in India.

The number of recoveries also surpassed 91 lakh mark. As many as 91,00,792 patients have been discharged so far, including 41,970 discharged in the past 24 hours. One patient had migrated to another country. The samples tested up to December 5 is 14,69,86,575 including 11,01,063 tested on Saturday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). COVID-19 Vaccine to be Ready Within Weeks, Says PM Narendra Modi in All-Party Meeting; Frontline Workers and Elderly to be Vaccinated in 1st Phase.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state by the pandemic with 18,47,509 cases till date. It has reported 47,694 COVID-19 deaths as well as 17,15,884 recoveries so far. Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has crossed the 66 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.52 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the current global caseload and death toll stood at 66,460,498 and 1,527,972, respectively. The United States is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 14,575,623 and 281,134, respectively. India comes in second place in terms of cases. Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of fatalities at 176,628.

