Nagpur, January 14: A 25-year-old man died of electrocution while he was attempting to steal wires from a transformer in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the Jamtha area late on Sunday night, an official said. Ankush Rajendra Patel, a resident of Shramik Nagar slum in Parsodi, was stuck on the transformer, and his charred body was discovered on Monday morning, the official said.

Patel had decided to steal oil and wires from the transformer in Mauli Nagar. He climbed the transformer thinking the power had been cut off and got electrocuted, he said. The official said the deceased was a history sheeter, with several theft cases against him at Hingna and Beltarodi police stations. He was involved in stealing oil, wires, and iron from transformers.