New Delhi, June 23: In a hit and run case, three men, including a 60-year-old, were injured after a speeding car collided with a motorcycle which then hit an e-rickshaw in Narela area of outer north Delhi, an official on Monday said. The accident occurred around 8.30 to 8.45 pm on Sunday when a car first rammed into a motorcycle. The impact of the collision caused the motorcycle to veer off and strike a moving e-rickshaw, said the officer.

The motorcycle rider, identified as Jagdamba Prasad Singh (60), and two passengers in the e-rickshaw, Shoyeb (21) and Ameer (19), sustained injuries in the incident, police said. The driver of the car fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind, they said. "The police teams were dispatched to the spot after the PCR call and all three injured were taken to a nearby hospital," he added. Delhi Road Accident: 4 Dead, 19 Injured After Tempo Overturns on Dwarka Expressway Due to Tyre Burst (Watch Video).

Ameer and Shoyeb were discharged after treatment, Jagdamba Prasad Singh still remains under medical care. His condition is stated to be stable. The officer said that police have registered an FIR under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Audi Car Accident in Delhi: Speeding Luxury Car Hits Bike in Bhogal Area, 1-Year-Old Girl Injured; Admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

"We have formed multiple teams to identify the driver, who has been absconding. Police have seized the abandoned vehicle and are scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding area to trace the accused," he added. Further investigation is underway, police said.