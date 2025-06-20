New Delhi, June 20: A speeding Audi car hit a motorcycle in the Bhogal area of Delhi in the early hours of Thursday, leaving a family injured, including a 1-year-old girl who was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre. According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received around 3:20 AM at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station, reporting that an Audi car had collided with a motorcycle near Bhogal Chowk. Another Hit-and-Run in Mumbai: Audi Crashes Into 2 Auto-Rickshaws in Mulund, One Critical, Car Driver Flees (Watch Video).

The injured were identified as Parvaiz aged 29 years old, a resident of Haji Colony in Jamia Nagar, his wife, and their 1-year-old daughter. The family were travelling across Bhogal Chowk when they were hit by an Audi car. All three were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre by the police van. Parvaiz and his wife received minor injuries and were discharged after treatment. Their daughter, who had also sustained minor injuries, was kept under observation for a while and later discharged. Toddler Suffers Head Trauma as Audi Hits Motorcycle in Southeast Delhi; Driver Arrested.

Police said the Audi car driver, identified as Rashit Kumar, 21, a resident of Old Rajinder Nagar, has been apprehended. A case under FIR No. 154/25 was registered at Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station under sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The vehicle involved was found damaged at the scene. Further investigation on the incident is still underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)