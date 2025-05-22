Four people lost their lives and 19 were injured in a tragic road accident on the Dwarka Expressway in Delhi. The victims, all from Bihar’s Gaya district, were en route to Haryana when their tempo overturned following a tyre burst. The impact of the crash led to severe injuries, and emergency responders rushed the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment. Delhi Police have extended financial assistance and are coordinating medical care for the survivors. An investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause, while authorities continue relief efforts for the affected families. Accident Caught on Camera in Jalaun: 2 Women, Child Critically Injured After E-Rickshaw Loaded With Rebars Topples on Them in UP; Video Surfaces.

Delhi Road Accident

Delhi: Four people died and 19 were injured in a tempo accident on Dwarka Expressway, Delhi. The victims, from Gaya district, Bihar, were traveling to Haryana when a tyre burst caused the crash. Police provided financial aid and medical support. The injured are receiving… pic.twitter.com/xcxAyqZwRm — IANS (@ians_india) May 22, 2025

