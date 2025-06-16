Navi Mumbai, June 16: A 22-year-old woman working at a private IT firm was found dead by suicide in her paying guest accommodation in Airoli Sector 1 in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, June 15. Police suspect financial distress due to low salary drove her to take the extreme step.

According to the ABPMajha report, the deceased was identified as Nandini Tiwari, originally from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. Nandini had moved to Mumbai after completing her Class 12, hoping to support her family amid financial hardship. She had been employed at a private IT company for the past few months, earning a monthly salary of INR 12,000. Kalamboli Shocker: Engineering Student Battling Severe Migraine and Depression Dies by Suicide in Navi Mumbai, Jumps From 14th Floor After Security Guard Refuses Key of Terrace.

Police recovered a diary from her room during an investigation, in which Nandini had detailed her anguish over managing rent, household expenses, and financial responsibilities toward her parents on her modest income. She had also reportedly confided in a friend about her growing despair and expressed a desire to return home to Kanpur.

Nandini lived with three other women in a shared PG at Omkar Heights Society but was alone at the time of the incident as her roommates had gone to their hometowns for the holidays. On Sunday afternoon, concerned neighbours, who had not seen her since Saturday and found the door locked from inside, used a spare key to enter. They found Nandini hanging from a ceiling fan in the hall. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Hanging Himself Over Harassment by Private Moneylender in Koparkhairane.

Rabale police rushed to the scene and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Assistant Lady Police Inspector Vrushali Pawar confirmed that a suicide note had been recovered, citing financial strain and mental stress as reasons for her decision. "Nandini was known to be friendly and well-liked by her neighbours," Pawar said. “We are currently speaking with her friends, colleagues, and family to gather more information.” Her family in Kanpur has been informed and further investigations are underway.

Suicide Prevention or Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

