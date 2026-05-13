NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: Rajasthan BJP Leader Dinesh Biwal, His Brother Arrested by CBI for Buying Leaked Paper for INR 30 Lakh

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The investigation into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak has intensified following the arrest of two brothers from Rajasthan's Jamwa Ramgarh town by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The suspects, identified as BJP worker Dinesh Biwal and his brother Mangilal Biwal, are alleged to have played a pivotal role in an interstate network that circulated the medical entrance examination question paper before the May 3 test.

The Multi-State NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Network

According to investigators, the Biwal brothers allegedly purchased the question paper for INR 30 lakh from a Gurugram-based doctor on April 26, one week before the examination. The probe suggests that the paper may have originated at a printing facility in Nashik before moving through a chain of intermediaries across Haryana and Rajasthan. NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: CBI Gets 2-Day Transit Custody of Accused Shubham Khairnar (Watch Video).

Once obtained, the paper was reportedly circulated first within the brothers' family, with suspicion raised by the fact that five of their relatives had cleared the exam the previous year, before being sold to other aspirants. The network's operations were largely centred in Sikar, Rajasthan, where coaching-linked operators and MBBS counselling agents, including Rakesh Kumar Mandawariya, allegedly used encrypted messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram to distribute the document to hundreds of students across states, including Kerala, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand.

Dinesh Binwal, the Accused Arrested in the NEET Paper Leak, Is an Office-Bearer of BJP, Says Ashok Gehlot

NEET पेपर लीक में गिरफ्तार आरोपी दिनेश बिंवाल भारतीय जनता पार्टी का पदाधिकारी है। क्या यही वजह है कि राजस्थान की भाजपा सरकार ने NEET पेपर लीक को छिपाने का प्रयास किया एवं कोई FIR दर्ज नहीं की? मैं 11 मई से ही कह रहा था कि भाजपा सरकार FIR क्यों नहीं कर रही है? अब भाजपा की पोल खुल… pic.twitter.com/GGbTydVk8p — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 13, 2026

Political Fallout and Allegations

The arrest of Dinesh Biwal has sparked a significant political confrontation in Rajasthan. Opposition leaders, including former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, have alleged that Biwal was an active functionary within the BJP's youth wing. Sharing social media images appearing to show Biwal with prominent party leaders, Congress leaders have questioned the BJP's stance on the scandal and accused the party of shielding those responsible for compromising the future of medical aspirants. Local BJP representatives, however, have sought to distance the party from the suspects. While acknowledging that Dinesh Biwal was previously associated with the party's youth wing, they characterised his involvement as minimal in recent years and emphasised that he had long been engaged in private business activities.

Broadened Investigation Into NEET Paper Leak

Following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, the federal government transferred the probe to the CBI to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the widespread irregularities. The agency has registered a case involving charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and destruction of evidence under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, alongside the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. ‘Can’t Our Gen-Z Send Ministers to Jail?’: Arvind Kejriwal Calls on Gen Z To Protest Against NEET UG 2026 Exam Paper Leaks (Watch Video).

CBI teams are currently working to trace the full extent of the leakage, focusing heavily on the Gurugram-based doctor identified as a key link in the chain. Authorities are also examining whether prior admissions secured by family members of the accused may have involved similar fraudulent activities. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the schedule for a re-examination in the coming days

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).