NEET UG Re-Exam Admit Card 2026 Release Date: Know How To Download Hall Tickets Online

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination soon. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the re-test will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, once they are made available.

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026, from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Candidates have been advised to regularly monitor the official website for updates regarding the admit card release, examination guidelines and other important announcements. NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Expected Today; NTA to Issue Hall Tickets for June 21 Re-Examination.

Re-Exam Scheduled for June 21

The re-examination comes as part of the admission process for undergraduate medical courses across India. NEET UG remains one of the country's largest entrance examinations, attracting lakhs of aspiring medical students every year.

This year, around 22.75 lakh candidates registered for the examination, while more than 22.05 lakh students appeared for the test conducted on May 3, 2026. NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam on June 21: NTA Extends Exam Duration, Increases Rough Work Pages for Candidates.

How Candidates Can Download the Admit Card

Once the admit cards are released, candidates can access them through the official portal by following these steps:

Visit the official website on neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the "NEET UG 2026 Admit Card" link available on the homepage

Enter the application number, date of birth or password, and security captcha

Click on the submit button

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates appearing for the re-examination are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card, including their name, examination centre, reporting time and photograph.

They should also keep a printed copy of the admit card and carry all required documents to the examination centre on the day of the test.

NEET UG serves as the gateway for admission to undergraduate medical and allied healthcare courses across India. Conducted by the National Testing Agency, the examination is a crucial step for students seeking admission to MBBS, BDS and other medical programmes offered by institutions nationwide.

With the re-examination date approaching, candidates are now awaiting the release of admit cards, which are expected to be issued shortly.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).