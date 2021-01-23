New Delhi, January 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot and several other political leaders paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary today. i.e. January 23. The leaders took to Twitter to pay tributes to the freedom fighter on the special day. The government has decided to observe January 23 as 'Parakram Divas' to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said that a grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for its independence. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose 125th Birth Anniversary: Govt Decides To Celebrate Jayanti of the Iconic Leader As ‘Parakram Diwas’ on January 23.

Here's the tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी और भारत माता के सच्चे सपूत नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र देश की आजादी के लिए उनके त्याग और समर्पण को सदा याद रखेगा। #ParakramDivas — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid rich truibutes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his Jayanti today. Taking to Twitter, Singh termed the freedom fighter as a great hero of the Indian freedom struggle, who sacrificed his life for the freedom of the country. Singh added saying that Netaji's courage and valor will continue to inspire generations.

Here's the tweet by Rajnath Singh

भारतीय स्वतंत्रता संग्राम के महानायक जिन्होंने देश की आज़ादी के लिए अपना सर्वस्व त्याग कर हर कठिनाई का सामना करना स्वीकार किया, ऐसे नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस को उनकी जयंती पर मैं नमन करता हूँ। उनके साहस और पराक्रम से आने वाली पीढ़ियाँ भी प्रेरणा प्राप्त करती रहेंगी। #ParakramDivas — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 23, 2021

Ashok Ghelot, Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister, paid humble tributes to the great freedom fighter on his birth anniversary today. "Humble tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. His entire life was dedicated to the cause of India’s independence. His sacrifices, struggle, valour & patriotism would inspire generations to come", Ghelot said.

Here's the tweet by Ashok Ghelot

Humble tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. His entire life was dedicated to the cause of India’s independence. His sacrifices, struggle, valour & patriotism would inspire generations to come. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 23, 2021

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad paid tributes to the brave leader and said Netaji will always be remembered as an inspiring leader who led to freedom and development of the nation. "Celebrating #ParakramDivas to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He will always be remembered as an inspiring leader who led to freedom and development of the nation. His courage & valour will continue to inspire the coming generations", Prasad tweeted.

Here's the tweet by Ravi Shankar Prasad

Celebrating #ParakramDivas to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He will always be remembered as an inspiring leader who led to freedom and development of the nation. His courage & valour will continue to inspire the coming generations. pic.twitter.com/M6YNkB9DBy — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) January 23, 2021

Union Minister Smriti Irani paid respects to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary and said Netaji was the epitome of indomitable courage and participation in the freedom struggle of India. The Minister added saying that on Parakram Divas today, let us take an oath to work towards building a strong India inspired by Netaji's thoughts and ideals.

Here's the tweet by Smriti Irani

ভারতের স্বাধীনতা সংগ্রামে অদম্য সাহস এবং যোগদানের প্রতিমূর্তি নেতাজী সুভাষচন্দ্র বোস এর জন্ম জয়ন্তী তে তাঁকে শত কোটি প্রণাম। আজ #ParakramDivas উপলক্ষ্যে আসুন আমরা নেতাজীর ভাবনা ও আদর্শ থেকে প্রেরণা নিয়ে শক্তিশালী ভারত গঠনের পথে কাজ করে যাওয়ার শপথ গ্রহণ করি। — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 23, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid floral tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary in Guwahati. "I hope we all participate in PM Modi's decision to celebrate 125th birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose & especially educate children & youth about Netaji's life. May lakhs of children take inspiration from his life & contribute in development of the country", Shah said.

From 2021, January 23 will be observed as 'Parakram Diwas/ Divas' every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Modi will participate in the first 'Parakram Diwas' programme in Kolkata on January 23 on Bose's 125th birth anniversary and inaugurate an exhibition on the grounds of National Library to mark the occasion.

