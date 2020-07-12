Lucknow, July 12: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday issued fresh Unlock guidelines for the state. In the new order, Adityanath has said that all markets will now remain open on all the week days- from Monday to Friday. The Chief Minister added saying that sanitisation process in markets will be done on weekends. In the wake of the rising cases in the state, Adityanath has also ordered to conduct 50,000 tests per day in the state.

Earlier in the day, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi had informed that the state government in Uttar Pradesh will to implement lockdown on weekends to stop spread of COVID-19. Adityanath had decided to introduce a 'mini-lockdown' in the state on weekends. Reports inform that the decision to this effect was taken at the Team 11 meeting today. In a release, the UP government said that that all offices, markets and commercial establishments will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. India’s COVID-19 Tally Inches Closer to 8.50 Lakh-Mark.

Here's the tweet:

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issues fresh #UNLOCK guidelines for the state; all markets are allowed to remain open from Monday to Friday, sanitization process in markets will be done on weekends. pic.twitter.com/lpo48EnsdI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 12, 2020

The COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh continued to rise with 35,092 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Sunday. The total cases include 11,490 active cases while 22,689 patients have recovered and 913 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19. In India, the COVID-19 count inched closer to 8.50 lakh-mark on Sunday with 28,637 new cases and 551 deaths in the past 24 hours. The death toll in the country now stands at 22,674.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2020 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).