Nirbhaya Case Convicts Hanged, Families Told Not to Hold Public Cremation or Burial

Convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 20: Seven years after Nirbhaya was gang-raped and murdered on a moving bus in Delhi, four of her killers were hanged on Friday at 5:30 am. Akshay Thakur (31), Pawan Gupta (25), Mukesh Singh (32) and Vinay Sharma (26) were hanged at Delhi's Tihar Jail. The authorities have asked families of convicts to give an undertaking in writing that they will not make a public demonstration of any kind in relation to the cremation or burial of the bodies. Nirbhaya Case Convicts Hanged in Tihar Jail Premises, Justice Served in 2012 Delhi Gangrape-Murder Case.

Currently, the bodies of the four convicts have been sent to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem examination. After the post-mortem, the bodies would be handed over to their families. Nirbhaya Case Convicts Hanged: Victim's Mother Asha Devi Thanks Judiciary, Says 'I Hugged My Daughter's Picture And Said Today You Got Justice'.

2012 Delhi gangrape case: The families of convicts will have to give an undrtaking in writing that they will not make a public demonstration of any kind in relation to the cremation or burial of the bodies.— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

Hours before their execution, the Supreme Court had dismissed the final petition of the convicts. The convicts had also filed a petition in Delhi High Court, where their lawyer cited COVID-19 outbreak for lack of documents and hurried appeal.

On December 16, 2012, the 23-year-old woman, who was going back home, was lured into a bus by six men. She was brutally raped and tortured with an iron rod before being dumped on road. She died a few days later in Singapore hospital amid global protests for justice.

Of the six arrested, one convict Ram Singh committed suicide in his jail cell, while another, a minor, was released after spending three years in a reform home.