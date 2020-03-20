Nirbhaya Case Convicts Hanged: Victim's Mother Asha Devi Thanks Judiciary, Says 'I Hugged My Daughter's Picture And Said Today You Got Justice'

Nirbhaya's Mother Asha Devi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 20: "I hugged my daughter's picture and said today you got justice," said Asha Devi, the mother of the gangrape victim in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case of 2012, soon after all the four convicts were hanged in Tihar Jail premises. The four convicts - Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) - were executed at Tihar Jail on Friday morning at 5:30 AM. This was followed by applause and chants of celebration by people who had gathered outside Tihar Jail in the wee hours of the day. Nirbhaya Case Convicts Hanged in Tihar Jail Premises, Justice Served in 2012 Delhi Gangrape-Murder Case.

Soon after the hanging of the four convicts, the victim's mother said, "Finally they have been hanged, it was a long struggle. Today we got justice, this day is dedicated to the daughters of the country. I thank the judiciary and government."

Watch ANI Video of Reaction From Victim's Mother

#WATCH Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang rape victim says, "As soon as I returned from Supreme Court, I hugged the picture of my daughter and said today you got justice". pic.twitter.com/OKXnS3iwLr — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

She added that though justice has finally been served in this case, they would continue the fight for the daughters of India. "Our daughter is no more & won't return. We started this fight after she left us, this struggle was for her but we will continue this fight in future for our daughters."

The four convicts were held guilty of gangraping and murdering a 23-year-old medical student inside a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012. The fast-track court's decision was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2017.