New Delhi, June 28: Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that there was no community transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi and urged people not to panic. Taking a dig at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital, Shah said that after Delhi Deputy CM made a statement that by July 31, Delhi will have 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases in Delhi, there was panic. "I am sure now we will not reach that stage and will be in a much better situation because we stressed on preventive measures", Shah was quoted saying during an interview with ANI. "There is no such situation (community transmission) in Delhi today, there is no need to worry", Shah said.

Shah said that under PM Modi's leadership, India is going to win both the wars- the fight against COVID-19 and the tensions on the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. "GoI fought well against Corona. I can't advise Rahul Gandhi, that's the job of his party leaders. Some people are 'vakradrashti', they see wrong even in right things. India fought well against Corona & our figures are much better compared to the world", Shah said. India’s COVID-19 Tally Rises to 5,28,859 With Highest Single-Day Spike of 19,906 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 16,095.

The Home Minister added saying that there is coordination between the Centre and the Delhi government over the coronavirus situation. "Arvind Kejriwal is always kept in the loop. He is also involved in decision making. Some political statements may have been made but no impact on decision making", Shah said.

Taking about the situation of dead bodies of COVID-19 victims in Delhi, Shah said earlier, the situation was grim as over 350 bodies were pending for last rites. "We decided that within 2 days last rites of bodies will be done as per religion. Today, no body is left for last rites. Now last rituals are conducted same day", he added.

Delhi is the second worst hit state with a total of 80,188 COVID-19 cases, including 2,558 deaths and 49,301 recoveries. On Sunday, India saw a highest single-day spike of 19.906 coronavirus cases. India continued to be the fourth worst hit among 213 countries, with a total of 2,03,051 active cases and 16,095 deaths. A total of 3,09,712 persons have been recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

