New Delhi, June 28: India's COVID-19 tally continued to rise with the highest single-day spike of 19,906 new COVID-19 cases and 410 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 5,28,859 on Sunday while the death toll crossed 16,000-mark, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Of the total coronavirus in the country, 2,03,051 are active cases while 3,09,712 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 16,095 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry said. Track the spread of COVID-19 India: Live Map

Maharashtra continued to remain the worst affected state as the coronavirus case tally shot up to 1,59,133 with 5,318 new patients detected till Saturday. The death toll in the city surged to 7,273 with 167 new fatalities on June 27, the state health department said. Meanwhile, Gujarat recorded highest one-day spike of 615 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total coronavirus tally to 30,773. The death toll in Gujarat rose to 1,790. Coronavirus Vaccine Update: From Ayurveda to Remdesivir And More, Here's What Progress India, US, China And Other Countries Have Made so Far.

Here's the tweet:

410 deaths and highest single-day spike of 19,906 new #COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. Positive cases in India stand at 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated & 16,095 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/0ugPwF1veL — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020

On Saturday, the Health Ministry stated that eight states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu, contributed 85.5 percent of active COVID-19 cases and also accounted for 87 percent deaths due to the viral infection. The statement by the Health ministry said that eight states - Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal - contribute 85.5 percent active case load and 87 percent total deaths in India," said a Health Ministry statement on the briefing it gave to the Group of Ministers (GoM) on the coronavirus situation in the country.

