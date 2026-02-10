Noida, February 10: A 22-year-old delivery executive lost his life on Monday morning following a multi-vehicle accident near Sector 62. The victim, identified as Ghulam, was riding his electric scooter when an auto-rickshaw-struck by a reversing car-overturned and crushed him. The incident led to brief unrest in the area as fellow delivery partners staged a protest seeking compensation and accountability.

The accident occurred around 9:00 AM, shortly after Ghulam, a native of Farrukhabad, had picked up an order from a Blinkit distribution center located just 200 meters from the site. According to police reports, a car was reversing on the main road when it collided with an oncoming auto-rickshaw. The impact caused the auto-rickshaw to topple onto Ghulam’s e-scooter. Bengaluru: Couple Chases Zepto Delivery Boy, His Friend; Kills 1 by Ramming Car Into Their Bike (Video).

Local authorities stated that the collision was particularly grizzly; shards of glass from the auto-rickshaw’s broken windscreen slit Ghulam’s throat, leading to heavy blood loss. While he was rushed to Kailash Hospital in Sector 71, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The auto-rickshaw driver sustained minor bruises and was taken into custody along with the driver of the car.

In the aftermath of the death, a large group of delivery executives gathered outside the hospital, blocking the road for nearly an hour. The protestors demanded financial support for Ghulam’s family and called for stricter road safety measures. While agitators alleged that police used force to clear the blockade, senior officials dismissed those claims, stating the situation was handled according to protocol. Pune Hit-and-Run Horror: Food Delivery Rider Dead in Accident in Undri Area; Police Search for Culprit.

The incident caused a temporary disruption in local delivery services, as Blinkit executives in the Sector 62 cluster went on strike for several hours. Operations resumed in the evening following a meeting between delivery partners, company representatives, and the police. Police have seized both the car and the auto-rickshaw involved in the crash. An official FIR is expected to be registered once the victim's family reaches Noida to submit a formal complaint. The body has been sent for an autopsy as investigations continue.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

