In a tragic late-night incident in Noida’s Sector 20, a five-year-old girl died on the spot after a speeding BMW rammed a scooter that was taking her to the hospital. The accident occurred while Gul Mohammad and his friend Raja were transporting the unwell child to the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health. Both men sustained injuries and are currently hospitalised. The BMW’s driver, Yash Sharma of Sector 37, and co-passenger Abhishek Rawat of Sector 70, have been arrested. The car and scooter suffered significant damage. Police have seized the vehicle and are investigating the crash. The child was from Sadarpur in Noida’s Sector 45 area. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Speeding SUV Crashes Into Divider, Spins Multiple Times on Highway in Kanpur Dehat; Video Surfaces.

Noida Road Accident

#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: A 5-year-old girl died and two others were injured as a BMW car hit a scooty in Sector 30 of Noida last night. Police have seized the car. The arrested accused have been identified as Yash Sharma and Abhishek Rawat and they are students. The… pic.twitter.com/ePpihB2xUC — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2025

2 Arrested

थाना सेक्टर-20 नोएडा:-स्कूटी में टक्कर मारकर भागने वाले चालक सहित कुल 02 अभियुक्त गिरफ्तार, कब्जे से घटना में प्रयुक्त वाहन बरामद। pic.twitter.com/DcvgYQkCLd — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) July 27, 2025

