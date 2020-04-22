The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 82 (including 30 cured/discharged and 1 death): State health department. Just departed from Amritsar International Airport. Qatar Airways special flight to Montreal, Canada via Doha. 243 passengers on board, all Canadians: KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab.

Mumbai, April 22: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday evening informed that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country rose to 18,985, with the death toll rising to 603 and those discharged or recovered include 3,259.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday urged all the states not to use the rapid tests kits for COVID-19 for next 2 days after there were reports claiming their inaccuracy.

The medical body further issued a strategy for testing asymptomatic pregnant women for coronavirus if she lives in a containment zone or district identified as a red zone. The test to detect coronavirus (COVID-19) will be conducted if the pregnant woman is in labour or likely to deliver in the next five days, said ICMR in its strategy.

The United States has recorded more than 8,00,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 44,845 deaths so far. Nearly 40,000 new cases reported between Monday 8:30 pm local time, and Tuesday at the same time, said AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins University.

