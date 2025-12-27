Satna, December 27: A shocking video from Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district has triggered widespread outrage after it surfaced online showing a local BJP councillor allegedly threatening a rape survivor. The clip, now viral on social media, features Ashok Singh, a councillor associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party, purportedly telling the woman that “nothing will happen” to him even if she files a complaint of sexual assault.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitendra Patwari, who accused the ruling party leader of intimidating the survivor and misusing political influence. The footage shows a woman saying she will approach the police, to which the councillor responds dismissively, later adding that he was “not saying anything wrong.” Was Unnao Rape Convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar Given 'Grand Welcome' After His Release From Jail? Viral Photo Is AI-Generated Image, Reveals Fact Check.

BJP Leader Caught on Camera Threatening Survivor

Satna, Madhya Pradesh >BJP leader Ashok Singh >Raped a woman at knifepoint >Recorded a video of the assault >Went to the victim’s house to rape her again. >Openly saying on camera that it’s a BJP government & nothing will happen to him. This is Modi’s new India. pic.twitter.com/zV6brud9Xl — Mohit Chauhan (@mohitlaws) December 27, 2025

Allegations Against The Councillor

According to a report by Bhaskar English, the survivor has accused Ashok Singh of raping her at knifepoint in Rampur Baghelan area of Satna around six months ago. She alleged that Singh also recorded an objectionable video of the assault and later used it to blackmail and silence her. ‘How Can We Trust CBI?’: Unnao Rape Survivor, Mother Question Agency As It Moves Supreme Court Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Bail (Watch Video).

In his post, Patwari claimed that the councillor recently went to the woman’s house and again tried to pressure her into sexual relations, allegedly threatening to make the video public. The survivor said fear for her life and her family’s safety forced her to remain silent initially.

Congress Slams BJP Over Viral Video

सतना में भाजपा नेता अशोक सिंह ने एक महिला के साथ चाकू की नोक पर दुष्कर्म किया, वीडियो बनाया और फिर दोबारा दुष्कर्म करने के लिए पीड़िता के घर पहुँचा। भाजपा नेता कैमरे पर खुलेआम कहता है कि भाजपा की सरकार है, मेरा कुछ नहीं होगा।@drmohanyadav51 आप सरकार चला रहे हैं या सर्कस? यह… pic.twitter.com/rKoRA3AuZV — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) December 27, 2025

Complaint, Probe And Survivor’s Claims

As per the complaint, the woman further alleged that Singh molested her again on December 20. She described the accused as having “criminal tendencies” and claimed he had even been externed from the district in the past. The formal complaint was filed on December 22, following which the police initiated an investigation.

DSP (Headquarters) Manoj Trivedi, who is supervising the probe, told Bhaskar English that the investigation is ongoing. “Detailed information can only be shared after all records related to the case are thoroughly examined,” he said, adding that statements and evidence are being reviewed.

Political Context And Wider Debate

The Satna video surfaced just days after developments in the high-profile Unnao rape case. The survivor in that case said she would approach the Supreme Court against the suspension of the jail sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar. On December 23, the Delhi High Court suspended Sengar’s life sentence in the rape case pending appeal, though he remains in jail in connection with the custodial death of the victim’s father.

The Satna incident has once again reignited debate over women’s safety, political accountability, and the alleged misuse of power to intimidate survivors, with opposition leaders demanding strict and swift action.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

