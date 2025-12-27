New Delhi, December 27: The Unnao rape survivor and her mother voiced deep anguish and mistrust toward the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday, even as the agency moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's order suspending the life sentence of former Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and granting him bail.

Reacting to the development, the victim's mother questioned the CBI's intent, saying trust would come only through direct engagement. "If CBI meets us, only then will we trust them. How can we trust them otherwise? We have not discussed CBI. We have only said that the Investigating Officer met them. He was talking to Kuldeep Sengar's daughter. When we asked him whether he knew the victim, he said, 'Why would I know her?' He said this in a crowded court," she told ANI. 'Everyone Declined, But Rahul Bhaiyya Invited Us': Unnao Rape Survivor Meets Rahul Gandhi, Seeks Relocation to Congress-Ruled State (Video).

Unnao Rape Survivor Moves SC Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Bail

On CBI filing a petition in SC challenging the Delhi High Court's order suspending the life sentence of Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the victim says, "Had the CBI stood with my lawyer, we wouldn't have had to see this day. We would have won, and they…"

The survivor herself delivered a scathing attack, accusing the agency of failing to stand firmly with her during crucial stages of the case. "Had the CBI stood with my lawyer, we wouldn't have had to see this day. We would have won, and they would have lost," she said. Describing the impact of the case on her family, the survivor added, "Their family is bursting crackers. But ask my family. My father was killed. My husband and I were fired from our jobs. What will we eat? Where do we go? I have two newborns."

The survivor also alleged intimidation and injustice, claiming that while her family suffered, the accused was given leniency. "This is an injustice that one family was intimidated while the other person was given a free pass," she said, making sharp allegations against the judiciary. Kuldeep Singh Sengar Granted Bail: Unnao Rape Survivor to Move Supreme Court Against Delhi High Court's Verdict; Says ‘Not Happy With Judgment’.

Earlier on Friday, the CBI filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's December 23, 2025, order that suspended Sengar's life sentence pending appeal and granted him bail. Sengar was convicted in December 2019 in the Unnao rape case and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25 lakh. Though granted bail in this case, he will continue to remain in jail as he is serving a 10-year sentence in another CBI case related to murder. The High Court's decision has drawn sharp criticism from the victim's family and opposition parties, intensifying pressure for Supreme Court intervention.

