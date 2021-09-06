Ahmedabad, September 6: A shocking incident of domestic violence has come to light from Gujarat's Ahmedabad where a woman was allegedly thrashed by her in-laws for refusing to give sexual pleasure to NRI husband via video calls. Reports inform that a 30-year-old woman from Gota area of Ahmedabad filed a complaint with the Women’s police in this regard. According to a report by TOI, the woman alleged that her husband, who is settled in Canada, sought sexual pleasure through video calls. The victim further added that after she refused to his demands, her in-laws thrashed her brutally.

In her FIR, the woman mentioned that she had met the accused through their community’s matrimonial organisation and the duo got married on August 21, 2020. The woman alleged that soon after their marriage, her husband usually came home late in inebriated state. Nude Woman Makes Video Call to Ahmedabad Man, Extorts Rs 66,000 From Him After Recording Their Call.

The woman said that he drank and harassed her soon after their marriage and went to Canada without informing her in August 2020. After he reached there, he started sending her obscene messages and demanded sex chat on phone. The woman said she was not comfortable and denied it.

The woman alleged that he also made obscene demands telling her to remove clothes in front of the phone camera and when she refused, he used to provoke his parents to beat her. She alleged that her in-laws decided not to allow her to talk with her husband took away her cellphone. The victim further said that her in-laws demanded gold and money in dowry from her.

Frustrated by all this, the woman finally went to her parents’ place on October 2020. As her in-laws abandoned her, the woman approached police and filed a complaint of domestic violence against her husband and in-laws.

