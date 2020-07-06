New Delhi, July 6: India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss the ongoing row at Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday. Yi, who also holds the rank of State Councillor, is mandated by the Xi Jinping regime to engage in talks with the Indian NSA under the Special Representative (SR) mechanism. China Begins De-Escalation, Moves Back Tents, Troops by 1-2 Km in Galwan Valley: Indian Army Sources.

The dialogue between Doval and Yi was held on Sunday, and was conducted over a video call, the MEA. The talks were held in a "cordial and forward-looking manner", with both sides agreeing to complete the disengagement in Galwan Valley.

"NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi had a telephone conversation yesterday. They had a frank and in-depth exchange of views on the recent developments in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas," the MEA said.

"In this regard, they further agreed that both sides should complete the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC expeditiously. The two sides should also ensure a phased and stepwise de-escalation in the India-China border areas," the statement added.

"It was also agreed that NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese FM Wang Yi will continue their conversations to ensure full and enduring restoration of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols," the Ministry further added.

ANI

They re-affirmed that both sides should strictly respect and observe the Line of Actual Control and should not take any unilateral action to alter the status quo and work together to avoid any incident in the future that could disturb peace and tranquillity in border areas: MEA — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020

A day after their reported conversation, a significant de-escalation was reported at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, where the Chinese Army has reportedly agreed to retreat by 1-2 km.

Indian Army sources, earlier on Monday, claimed that China has agreed to de-escalate from the point of face-off at Galwan. The de-escalation process is in accordance with the agreement reached in the Corps Commander level meetings held last month.

Shortly after Indian media reported the crucial disengagement at Galwan, a statement was issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry to reflect the understanding reached by the two sides.

"China and India have made progress coming up with effective measures for frontline troops to disengage and deescalate the border situation at the 3rd commander-level talks between the two militaries on June 30," China's Global Times quotes Chinese Foreign Ministry Spox Zhao Lijian as saying.

Tensions erupted at the LAC in Ladakh sector since the onset of May, when the People's Liberation Army (PLA) troopers of China attempted to make incursions. The face-off flared up on the night of June 15, when 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a physical clash with their Chinese counterparts. The latter also sustained casualties including deaths, but the details were not released in public by Beijing.

