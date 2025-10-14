New Delhi, October 14: The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing, until October 15, on a writ petition filed by Gitanjali J. Angmo, wife of Sonam Wangchuk, challenging the detention of the Leh-based climate activist under the National Security Act (NSA). A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria scheduled the hearing for Wednesday after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Angmo, sought an adjournment. In the previous hearing held on October 6, the Justice Aravind Kumar-headed Bench issued notice and sought responses from the Union government and other authorities in the matter.

The apex court asked the Centre to examine the feasibility of supplying the detention order to the wife of Wangchuk, noting that the grounds of detention had already been served on detenue himself. The direction came when senior advocate Sibal pointed out that no family member had received the grounds of detention. In response, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said: "The law requires service on the detenue, and we have done that. We will examine the feasibility of serving it to his wife." ‘His Spirit Is Undaunted, His Resilience Intact’, Says Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife Gitanjali J Angmo After Meeting Him in Jodhpur Central Jail, Vows Legal Challenge.

As Sibal further raised the issue that Wangchuk’s wife was not being allowed to meet him. Mehta said: "Let’s not create a hype. Nobody is being prevented. Lawyer and brother of detenue have met him in jail." Wangchuk’s wife's request for a meeting was "being considered", he added. SG Mehta further informed the apex court that Wangchuk "has stated before the medical officer that he is not on any medications", terming it "all hype" aimed at creating "an emotive atmosphere" in the media. ‘Someone Attends Climate Change Conference, Will He Be an ISI Agent?’: Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife Gitanjali J Angmo Refutes Pakistan Connection Amidst Rising Tensions in Ladakh.

However, the Supreme Court ordered that "the detenue shall be given medical attention as may be required and the same shall be allowed as per extant prison rules". The Union Ministry of Home Affairs held Wangchuk responsible for inciting violence in Leh town. Wangchuk had been on a hunger strike since September 10, and when violence started in the town, he broke his fast and escaped from the spot in an ambulance. The activist was later detained under the NSA and shifted to Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan. Wangchuk, a prominent activist from Ladakh, has been widely respected for his work in education, environmental conservation, and other social causes.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2025 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).