Bhubaneswar, November 2: In a heart-wrenching incident, a man allegedly killed his wife and nine-year-old son in Odisha’s Capital city Bhubaneswar. The bodies of the deceased were recovered from their house in the Kalinga Nagar K-4 area. The incident took place on Tuesday evening. The house is located on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. The accused has been identified as Abanti Mangaraj. He was detained for questioning by the police. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills Wife Before Hanging Self In Byadarahalli.

According to a report published in OdishaTv, the accused strangulated his wife, Swarnalata Mangaraj, and his son to death. The bodies were found lying in the bedroom of the house. After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. The police is yet to reason behind the crime.

After getting the information, the police rushed to the spot. A forensic team was also called to collect evidence from the crime spot. The Tamando police informed the nearby police station to trace the accused. The accused was later detained by the police. Delhi Shocker: 52-Year-Old Man Kills Wife After Fight Over Domestic Issues, Tries To Pass It Off As Suicide.

“We have detained the accused Abanti Mangaraj after he admitted to killing his wife and son by strangulating them,” reported the media house quoting Umashankar Dash, DCP, Bhubaneswar. Some reports claimed that the man suffered financial losses and he wanted to end his and his family’s life.

One of the neighbours told the OdishaTV that the family had been residing in the Kalinga Nagar area for many years, and they shifted to the house located in the K-4 area around seven to eight months back. The accused reportedly is an alcoholic. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

