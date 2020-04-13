Odisha to Enter Second Phase of Lockdown From April 15; List of Activities Exempted From Restrictions in the State From April 15 to April 30

Coronavirus Lockdown | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bhubaneswar, April 13: As Odisha gears up to enter the second phase of lockdown from April 15, the state government has exempted several activities from restrictions as compared to the first phase. In the second phase, home delivery of all goods through e-commerce platforms and online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and Big Basket and others will be allowed. The second phase of lockdown in Odisha will begin from April 15 and continue till April 30. Pradeep Jena, Addl Chief Secretary & SRC on Monday stated that during second phase of lockdown from April 15-30 in the state there are some activities exempted from restrictions.

The official informed that MG NRGES scheme will continue in the state during the lockdown to ensure livelihood opportunities in rural areas, along with the construction of rural housing and toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission. Meanwhile, agriculture and allied activities including harvesting of crops, irrigation, transportation of seeds and agriculture products will be allowed in the state during this period.

List of activities exempted from restriction During Second Phase of Lockdown in Odisha:

All kind of fisheries and allied activities along with the veterinary activities to be allowed

Apart from all this, movement of agriculture machinery and cold storage & godowns will be allowed to operate. All kind of fisheries and allied activities along with the veterinary activities to be allowed. On April 9, the Odisha government on decided to extend the lockdown period for another 15 days to combat COVID-19. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the natiowide lockdown till April 30 to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.