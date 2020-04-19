Oleratine Contains the Potential Covid-19 Inhibitor Oleuropein, the Most Important Biochemical in the Olive Tree

Oleratine (Photo Credits: File Image)

The leaves, fruits and seeds of the olive tree (Olea Europaea) have been used in the treatment of diseases for thousands of years. Many scientists especially work on the phenolic components found in the leaves and use them in the treatment of certain diseases. The main ones are oleuropein, hydroxytyrosol, verbascoside, luteolin 7- glucoside and apigenin 7-glucoside. The most important and best known of these phenolic components is Oleuropein.

Oleuropein has generally been the focus of the studies due to its antiviral, anticancer, antioxidant, antihypertensive, hypoglycemic, hypocholesterolemic, cardioprotective, neuroprotective, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. It is generally used by patients with type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer's, cancer, hypertension, vascular stiffening, obesity and AIDS. Its antiviral properties are the most striking feature these days, there are many publications related to inhibiting the HIV-1 and hepatitis virüs (ref. www.oleuropein.org ).

In molecular docking studies, SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, is a potential natural inhibitor of the M (pro) main protease. The most important active ingredient is obtained from wild and genetically non-modified trees by special extraction methods.

